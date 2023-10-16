Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lipocine Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LPCN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.79. 18,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,255. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

