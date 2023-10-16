Liquity USD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $235.87 million and $4.16 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 236,767,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

