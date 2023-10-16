Litecoin (LTC) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $340.18 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $63.09 or 0.00222937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012985 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,770,195 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
