Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.8 days.
Lithium Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of LITRF remained flat at $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Lithium Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITRF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lithium Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
About Lithium Royalty
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.
