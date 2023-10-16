Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.08 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $36.08 million and $113,957.75 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

