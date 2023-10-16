Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.
Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.13 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.47%.
About Loomis AB (publ)
Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.
