Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 25,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 30.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Lufax by 83.8% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,330,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 606,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

LU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,817,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. CLSA reduced their price target on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

