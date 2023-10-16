LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.9 %

LUXH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. 118,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -1.66. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUXH has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LuxUrban Hotels

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.