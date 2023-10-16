Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Update

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 54,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

