Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Up 25%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 143,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 55,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

