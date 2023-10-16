Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,233,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,546,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.54. 2,692,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,432. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of -0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

View Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.