Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $208.53. 3,605,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,878. The firm has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

