Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,488,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,080. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.