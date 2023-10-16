MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.25% of MasTec worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 2.3 %

MTZ stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 314,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.56 and a beta of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.