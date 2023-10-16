Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,925,598 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average of $388.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $291.34 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

