Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $401.89. The company had a trading volume of 959,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $291.34 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

