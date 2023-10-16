Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 127,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,664. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,317 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

