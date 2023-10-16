Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.44 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $57.44 million and $7.20 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22767001 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,684,650.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

