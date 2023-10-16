Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
Maya Gold and Silver Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32.
Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile
Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
