McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $249.27. 1,436,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,184. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.15. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

