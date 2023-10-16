Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €146.15 ($153.84) and last traded at €150.45 ($158.37). Approximately 508,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €155.25 ($163.42).

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €160.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

