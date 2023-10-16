Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) Short Interest Update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Micromobility.com Price Performance
Shares of Micromobility.com stock remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,450,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416,575. Micromobility.com has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.
Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.
Micromobility.com Company Profile
Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
