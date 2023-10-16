Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Short Interest Update

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

MCVT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Mill City Ventures III has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 39.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III

About Mill City Ventures III

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MCVT Free Report ) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.65% of Mill City Ventures III worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

