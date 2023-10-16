Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $362.68 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $362.68 million and $8.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,084,988,333 coins and its circulating supply is 985,824,655 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,084,779,532.8400393 with 985,440,152.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37354729 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,284,288.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

