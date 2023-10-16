Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 4.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.49 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 552,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 969% from the average daily volume of 51,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 53.55. The company has a market cap of £3.80 million, a PE ratio of 256.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.36.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

