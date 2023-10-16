Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Short Interest Update

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.88.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

