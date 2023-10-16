Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299,497 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. 7,530,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

