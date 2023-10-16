Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Short Interest Update

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 938,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.45% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Modular Medical Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MODD traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Modular Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modular Medical ( NASDAQ:MODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modular Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODD. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MODD

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.