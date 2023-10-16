Moonbeam Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $139.38 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,860,893 coins and its circulating supply is 767,375,470 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

