Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

MWA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after buying an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,325,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

