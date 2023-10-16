Nano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $81.25 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,250.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00226567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.55 or 0.00798333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00555250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00054901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

