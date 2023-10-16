Nano (XNO) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $82.27 million and $1.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,487.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00222476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00813516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00535134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00053579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00137479 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

