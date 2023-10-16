National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 321,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,633. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

