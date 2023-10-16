Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. 25,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,464. The firm has a market cap of $296.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $281.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

