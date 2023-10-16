Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Update

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of Nayax stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $683.22 million and a P/E ratio of -25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. Nayax has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Nayax by 353.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nayax by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

