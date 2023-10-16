Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Update

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Nayax Price Performance
Shares of Nayax stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $683.22 million and a P/E ratio of -25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. Nayax has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.14.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nayax
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.