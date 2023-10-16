NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,127 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. 1,783,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

