Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $110.53 million and $1.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,403.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00222320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.04 or 0.00816935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00535274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00053588 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,230,361,006 coins and its circulating supply is 42,580,948,954 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.