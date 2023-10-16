NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.56 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $27.59. 527,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,955. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after buying an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,004,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.