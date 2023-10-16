NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexImmune by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NexImmune by 44.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexImmune by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,482. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12.

About NexImmune

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

