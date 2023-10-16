NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 431,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 8.25. 135,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,870. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 7.98 and a 1 year high of 14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.38 and a 200 day moving average of 10.50.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 29,550.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

