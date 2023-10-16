NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,926,324 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,803,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

