Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,092. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

