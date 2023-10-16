Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $13.62 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.33. 1,096,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.82 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.