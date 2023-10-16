Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 682 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,059,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,415,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

