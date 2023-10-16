Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,306,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,286 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.09. 2,348,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

