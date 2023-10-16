Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVO. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $453.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

