NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.73

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 6349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

