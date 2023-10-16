Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 396,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $956.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

