Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.79. 63,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $14.69.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
