Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.29. 5,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 131,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 279,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

